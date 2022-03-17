Thu, 17 Mar, 2022 - 20:14

Gardaí in Cork report busy night as people celebrate St Patrick's Day

Gardaí in Cork are experiencing a busy night as people celebrate St Patrick's Day for the first time in two years.
Spectators on The Grand Parade at The Cork St Patrick's Day Parade on Thursday 17th March 2022. Pic: Larry Cummins.

Breda Graham

Gardaí in Cork have said they are experiencing a “busy” night as people gather in the city centre to socialise.

A garda spokesperson said that while they are receiving a significant volume of calls, that there is “nothing of major significance”.

“We are busy. The usual as you can expect at large by the numbers around town so there are calls, nothing of major significance but significant call volumes just due to the quantity of people more than anything else. People are socialising and the usual that comes with it.

Over 2,500 participants brought colour and celebration back to the streets of the city at The Cork St Patrick's Day Parade on Thursday 17th March 2022. Pic: Larry Cummins.
Over 2,500 participants brought colour and celebration back to the streets of the city at The Cork St Patrick's Day Parade on Thursday 17th March 2022. Pic: Larry Cummins.

“It’s like a Saturday night only a bit earlier on a Thursday evening,” the spokesperson said.

It comes as thousands donning their green garments descended on the city centre earlier today to enjoy a St Patrick’s Day parade full of culture, dance and music.

Performers from Mexico in traditional dress - Over 2,500 participants brought colour and celebration back to the streets of the city at The Cork St Patrick's Day Parade on Thursday 17th March 2022. Pic: Larry Cummins.
Performers from Mexico in traditional dress - Over 2,500 participants brought colour and celebration back to the streets of the city at The Cork St Patrick's Day Parade on Thursday 17th March 2022. Pic: Larry Cummins.

Thousands lined the streets to take in the show that was put on by various groups, led by Grand Marshall Blood Bikes South and the Lord Mayor of Cork City, Colm Kelleher.

The city’s pubs are bustling this evening with people gathering to socialise and celebrate, two years on since the day they were forced to close due to the pandemic.

<p> Ciara O'Sullivan, Clara Foley and Aoife Carey at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Mallow, Co Cork. Picture Dan Linehan</p>

Pictures: Cork rejoices as St Patrick's Day celebrations return 

