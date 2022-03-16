American music legend announces June Marquee show 

NILE Rodgers & Chic will return to Cork to play Live at the Marquee this summer on Tuesday, June 28.

As the co-founder of Chic and the Chairman of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Rodgers is known for chart-topping hits like “Le Freak,” and sparked the advent of hip-hop with “Good Times”.

The American music legend has previously played at the Marquee and tickets for the latest show go on sale next week.

"His unforgettable live performances with CHIC have been included in “festival best performances” at both Glastonbury and Coachella resulting in a BBC Music Awards nomination for “Best Live Performance”, and the LA Times stating, “Nile Rodgers influence stretches all over Coachella, beaming the sound of a better future”," promoter Aiken promotions said.

"Nile’s work in the CHIC Organization and his productions for artists like David Bowie, Diana Ross, and Madonna have sold over 500 million albums and 75 million singles worldwide while his trendsetting collaborations with Daft Punk, Avicii, Keith Urban, Disclosure, Sam Smith and Lady Gaga reflect the vanguard of contemporary music."

Tickets for Nile Rodgers & Chic live in Cork will go on sale on Thursday, March 24 at 9am here