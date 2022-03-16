Wed, 16 Mar, 2022 - 11:42

American music legend announces June Marquee show 

The American music legend has previously played at the Marquee and tickets for the latest show go on sale next week. 
American music legend announces June Marquee show 

Chic featuring Nile Rodgers with Bass player Jerry Barnes performing in Live At The Marquee in 2018. Picture: Darragh Kane

John Bohane

NILE Rodgers & Chic will return to Cork to play Live at the Marquee this summer on Tuesday, June 28.

As the co-founder of Chic and the Chairman of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Rodgers is known for chart-topping hits like “Le Freak,” and sparked the advent of hip-hop with “Good Times”.

The American music legend has previously played at the Marquee and tickets for the latest show go on sale next week. 

"His unforgettable live performances with CHIC have been included in “festival best performances” at both Glastonbury and Coachella resulting in a BBC Music Awards nomination for “Best Live Performance”, and the LA Times stating, “Nile Rodgers influence stretches all over Coachella, beaming the sound of a better future”," promoter Aiken promotions said. 

"Nile’s work in the CHIC Organization and his productions for artists like David Bowie, Diana Ross, and Madonna have sold over 500 million albums and 75 million singles worldwide while his trendsetting collaborations with Daft Punk, Avicii, Keith Urban, Disclosure, Sam Smith and Lady Gaga reflect the vanguard of contemporary music." 

Tickets for Nile Rodgers & Chic live in Cork will go on sale on Thursday, March 24 at 9am here

Read More

Licence application for major concert series in Musgrave Park this summer 

More in this section

Lock of hair belonging to Michael Collins sells for more than €20k Lock of hair belonging to Michael Collins sells for more than €20k
Controversial rezoning amendment passed by Cork City Council despite warning of 'potential landslide'  Controversial rezoning amendment passed by Cork City Council despite warning of 'potential landslide' 
County Mayor uses USA visit to promote Cork County as a tourist destination  County Mayor uses USA visit to promote Cork County as a tourist destination 
live at the marquee#music
<p>Dublin singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy will bring the curtain down on the concerts in Musgrave Park with a performance on Saturday, June 25.</p>

Licence application for major concert series in Musgrave Park this summer 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more