Licence application for major concert series in Musgrave Park this summer 

MCD Productions has today applied for a license to hold a series of concerts in Musgrave Park this summer.

Plans are in place to hold seven concerts at the Tramore Road venue in Ballyphehane in June.

Anticipated crowds of over 15,000 plus guests and staff are expected to attend the concerts, which feature some of the biggest names in music.

Scottish singer-songwriter Gerry Cinnamon is scheduled to be the first artist to play on Wednesday, June 15. Irish band Picture This are due to play on Friday, June 17, with popular Welsh singer David Gray set to perform on Saturday, June 18. Dublin band The Script will play the venue on Sunday, June 19.

English electronic music duo The Chemical Brothers are scheduled to play on Thursday, June 23. Glaswegian musician Lewis Capaldi will perform on Friday, June 24.

Dublin singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy will bring the curtain down on the concerts in Musgrave Park with a performance on Saturday, June 25.

The gates for each concert are due to open at 5pm. The concerts from the Sunday night to the Thursday night are scheduled to finish at 10.30pm. The concerts on the Friday and Saturday night are scheduled to finish at at 10.45pm.

Tickets have already gone on sale for the concerts.