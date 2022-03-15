Jail for woman who spat into face of staff member at Cork city centre shop

A WOMAN barred from a Cork city centre shop spat straight in the eye of a woman working there who told her she would have to leave.

Judge Olann Kelleher said that such an assault was of particular concern as it occurred during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Asked by gardaí why she carried out such an assault on the member of staff, 32-year-old Margaret Deasy replied: “She was annoying me.”

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the incident occurred after lunch on January 24 at the Spar shop on Patrick Street.

He said Margaret Deasy of Mill House, Cork Simon Community, came into the shop despite the fact that she was barred at the time. Sgt Davis said the young woman and another woman in her company began to steal alcohol from the shelves.

“After being asked to leave, she spat at the injured party into her face – into her eye,” Sgt Davis said.

CCTV from the store was later examined and Margaret Deasy was clearly identified.

“She made full admissions when interviewed. Asked why she assaulted the staff member, she said, ‘She was annoying me’.”

Sergeant Davis said the young woman had 149 theft convictions, 10 for assault and one for assault causing harm.

Joseph Cuddigan, solicitor, said at Cork District Court that the accused had her own difficulties with alcohol over the years andwanted to address the court by video link from prison.

She said: “I apologise. I can’t remember that day, Judge.”

Judge Kelleher said: “You assaulted her because she was annoying you. 149 convictions for theft – that is probably a record for Cork city.

"And this is her eleventh time assaulting a person going about their job.

She assaulted her by spitting in her face, which in the current climate is not something the court can take lightly.”

The judge imposed a prison sentence of five months.