Visiting temporarily suspended at Cork hospital

Bantry General Hospital (BGH) has temporarily suspended hospital visits effective immediately due to increased infection control measures.

Visiting restrictions to all wards and departments are in place and visiting will only be allowed on compassionate grounds and must be pre-arranged with ward managers and hospital consultants.

The restrictions also apply to St Joseph’s Residential Unit, which is located on the hospital grounds.

All theatre elective surgery has also been cancelled.

The South/Southwest Hospital Group (SSWHG) said BGH will contact each patient individually and cancelled appointments are being worked on presently with a view to early rescheduling.

Patients are advised that should they have an urgent query in relation to an appointment, they should contact the relevant consultant’s secretary.

Outpatient appointments and radiology are still running at the hospital.

Hospital management has requested that, where appropriate, the public contact their GP in the first instance, and explore all other options available to them, including the Local Injury Unit (LIU), GP or SouthDoc out-of-hours service in the first instance.

The SSWHG said that all appropriate infection control precautions are being followed to minimise the risk of spreading infection among staff and patients.

They said the situation will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and any changes will be advised.