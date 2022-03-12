Cork convoy diary: Volunteers desperately trying to get lifesaving aid through to Kyiv 

It was minus six on the Ukrainian border at Medyka on Friday night, and cars were at a stand-still in the two-mile queue, with refugees walking the road in jeans and jumpers.

The Cork Humanitarian Aid Ireland convoy, guided by local pastor Jan Skarbek, was due to deliver six tonnes of medical supplies, babies’ clothing and baby food to a Ukrainian cardiologist in the neutral zone between Poland and Ukraine.

Humanitarian aid centre in Przemyśl, near the Polish-Ukrainian border. Picture: Donal O'Keeffe

We could see Polish cars being waved through into the neutral zone, and we knew from our conversation yesterday with London student Jonah Lowenstein and his dad Paul, who had brought a van of humanitarian aid to the neutral zone on Thursday, that foreign aid had been allowed through only a day before.

All seemed in order

It had all seemed a done deal last night, and Jan’s local sources had said we could expect to be waved through. Dr Anastasia Koloka, who had made the hazardous journey from Kyiv, had told us on the phone how delighted she was, and how the aid the convoy had brought would save many lives in a city besieged by Vladimir Putin’s forces.

When we spoke to Polish border officials, though, they were unwilling to let us through to the neutral zone. We could go through the border into Ukraine itself, they said, and deliver our aid there, but they said they couldn’t tell us when, or if, we would be let back over the border into Poland and the European Union.

Cork Humanitarian Aid Ireland is made up of volunteers from two Cork charities, four from Cork Penny Dinners and six from Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery (CCMPSAR), all travelling on this convoy in a personal capacity.

At the border, Catriona Twomey, Penny Dinners co-ordinator, and Chris O’Donovan, CCMPSAR treasurer, with Tomas Kalinauskas from Penny Dinners and Pastor Jan translating, tried to negotiate with the border officials.

Tented village by the humanitarian aid centre in Przemyśl, near the Polish-Ukrainian border. Picture: Donal O'Keeffe

On the phone, Anastasia Voloka became increasingly distressed, begging the officials to let the delivery through, as lives literally depended on it in Kyiv.

In the end, though, no amount of pleading would sway the impassive Polish officials. It was go to Ukraine, or go home. With a further eight tonnes of aid waiting back in Tarnów to be delivered to Redemptorist contacts in Leżajsk, an indefinite stay in a warzone didn’t seem feasible.

Local sources told us security had been doubled at border crossings over the past 24 hours, and volunteers and officials in Tarnów told us the larger Polish cities are overwhelmed with refugees.

Caitriona Twomey spoke for everyone when she said there was little choice but to turn back, saying she felt heartbroken for Anastasia.

In the supermarket by the Medyka crossing as we left, parents and children sat on the floor, dead-eyed and lost.

The mood was sombre on the two-hour journey back to Tarnów. After four hours’ sleep, volunteers are en route again to border country, to attempt to get the delivery to Anastasia by some other route.

The Echo will bring you updates throughout the day.