Fri, 11 Mar, 2022 - 16:22

'All aboard' Cork buskers at Kent Station raise vital funds for charity

The busking extravaganza went on from 8am to 8pm at the Cork city train station, with buskers serenading Cork commuters in the hope of getting people to give a few bob to a good cause.
Pupils from Colaiste Mhuire, Buttevant perform as part of the BIG BUSK at Cork Kent Station, in aid of Focus Ireland on Friday 11th March 2022.

Roisin Burke

Singers, choirs, musicians and even a few chancers sang their hearts out at Kent Station on Friday as part of the Big Busk for Focus Ireland, looking to raise a quarter of a million euro to aid an end to homelessness.

Members of Cork Prison Officer's Male Voice Choir perform as part of the BIG BUSK at Cork Kent Station, in aid of Focus Ireland on Friday 11th March 2022.
Pupil Joni Ryan from Colaiste Mhuire, Buttevant performs a Radiohead song on piano as part of the BIG BUSK at Cork Kent Station, in aid of Focus Ireland on Friday 11th March 2022.
The fundraising event, organised by Today FM, was well supported. Over 140,000 euro raised nationally by lunchtime Friday with monies still coming in and bucket collections from around the country yet to be counted.

According to Focus Ireland, there are currently 9,000 people without a home in Ireland, 2,500 children living in emergency accommodation and every day in Ireland, one new family finds themselves without a home.

Members of Cork Prison Officer's Male Voice Choir performed as part of the BIG BUSK at Cork Kent Station, in aid of Focus Ireland on Friday 11th March 2022 pictured with their musical director Jackie O'Connell and bucket collectors Alanna Lawlor, Sophie O'Connor, Ava O'Dywer and Jackie Bryant of Focus Ireland.
You can also donate online, over the phone by calling 0818 204 200, or via Revolut through the donations section of the app.

Ava Mortell and pupils from Colaiste Mhuire, Buttevant perform as part of the BIG BUSK at Cork Kent Station, in aid of Focus Ireland on Friday 11th March 2022. Pic: Larry Cummins
