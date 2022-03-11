'We are asking for Russia to stop the atrocities': Stand with Ukraine vigil takes place in Cork

A group gathered at Grand Parade on Thursday evening to stand with Ukraine.

The gathering followed a call by Amnesty Ireland to organise vigils in Cork city and other counties across Ireland.

"The vigils showcase our solidarity and our commitment to human rights values. We hope you can join us", the Amnesty announcement said.

Maria Menendez, a volunteer of Amnesty Cork, told The Echo that this vigil is to inform people of what's going on in the international community.

"It's also to remember those people who have died in the last few weeks and to remember those who are making a very difficult journey."

She added that they asked for a safe passage for civilians to get out of the war zone.

"We are asking for Russia to stop the atrocities in the war crimes to stop the war. And also, we need to document all these war crimes."

"We also protest for those in Russia who have been arrested. There are 1000s, and some of them will spend 10 to 15 years in prison," Ms Menendez added.

Another participant in the protest, Nuala Ni Chaninn, told The Echo that she is shocked by what's going on in Ukraine. She saw the event on social media and wanted to join.

"This is so sad and horrible and wrong. And I was thinking on the way over how people talk about war crimes. To me, war is the crime."

"All we can do is connect with each other. And pray. However, we pray, however, that is for us," Ms Ni Chaninn added.