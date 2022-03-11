'Very grateful to the people of Cork': 1400 Leeside homes ready to welcome Ukrainians as sisters search for place to stay

According to the charity, 75% is for shared accommodation where people have a room to spare.
Two Ukrainian sisters, Antonina Sheludchenko and Iryna Demchenko, who have arrived in Cork, are now among those who are looking for accommodation.
Iryna’s daughter Maryna Kvochka, who has been living in Cork since 2020, said: “They are in search of accommodation because I’m renting a room with only one bed, so there is no space for all of us.
“The past few nights a colleague of mine offered a room because she was out of the city, but starting from today we don’t have a place for them.”
Maryna’s mother and aunt both spoke to at the Together-Razem centre where staff are supporting people who have fled Ukraine. Iryna spoke of the terror she experienced sitting in her apartment at night with the lights out in a bid to avoid being bombed.
Maryna translated.
With the conflict escalating, the sisters made the difficult decision to leave, with little more than the clothes on their backs.