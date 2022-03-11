Fri, 11 Mar, 2022 - 07:01

Planning application lodged for primary care centre in Cork city

Watfore Limited, the property management and development subsidiary of the site owners Dairygold, has submitted the applications for both developments
Planning application lodged for primary care centre in Cork city

ARTIST IMPRESSION : Developers have submitted fresh plans to An Bord Pleanála for over 600 new homes at the former CMP Dairy site on the Kinsale Road in Cork. It is the second such application made by Watfore Ltd, a property management and development subsidiary of Dairygold, after the planning board sought further consideration and/or amendment to the proposals first lodged last August. The site is a 3.39-hectare brownfield location lying between Cork Airport and the city centre, at the junction of the Tramore Road and Kinsale Road. Illustrations Pedersen Focus

Amy Nolan

A PLANNING application for a primary care centre at the former CMP Dairy site in Cork city has been lodged with Cork City Council just a week after plans for over 600 homes at the same site were lodged with An Bord Pleanála (ABP).

Watfore Limited, the property management and development subsidiary of the site owners Dairygold, has submitted the applications for both developments.

A description of the proposed primary care centre says the development will principally be four storeys and part seven storeys in height above ground, to include a ground floor pharmacy; HSE services at ground, first, second, and third floor level with an external play area also at ground floor level; GP and medical support/offices on the fourth floor and medical support/offices on the fifth and sixth floor.

The development includes the provision of 98 car parking spaces, 45 bicycle parking spaces and nine motorcycle spaces. It also includes an upgrade of the Kinsale Road/Mick Barry Road junction to facilitate improved pedestrian access to the Black Ash Park and Ride; an upgrade to the existing access from Tramore Road; pedestrian/cycle lane connections from Kinsale Road and a cycle lane on Tramore Road as well as all ancillary site development works. Cork City Council is due to make a decision on this development by early May.

Meanwhile, ABP is expected to decide on the application for more than 600 homes, which also includes proposals for a crèche with ancillary outdoor play area, a community hub facility, a gym, a retail unit and a café, by mid-June.

The CMP site, located at the corner of Kinsale Road and the Tramore Road, closed in 2006 and all buildings were subsequently cleared.

