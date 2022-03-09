Ten Cork schools to benefit from a major expansion of the DEIS programme

TEN Cork schools are set to benefit from a €32 million major expansion of the DEIS programme which will incorporate 310 schools nationwide.

Nine Cork primary schools and one secondary school in Cork will benefit from the expansion of the DEIS – Delivering Equality of Opportunity in Schools programme.

The Cork primary schools to benefit are Canon Sheehan Primary School in Doneraile, Cobh NS, Scoil na mBráithre Boys Senior School in Charleville, S N Athair Maitiu C in Togher, Scoil Oilibhéir in Ballyvolane, S N B Togher Cork, Scoil Naomh Aine in Charleville, Scoil Ghobnatan in Mallow, St Josephs Convent NS in Charleville and Iosef Naofa in Fermoy.

The post-primary school to benefit is Coláiste Daibhéid in Cork city.

For the first time since 2017, the DEIS programme is being significantly expanded and eligible schools will now gain access to targeted supports to address educational disadvantages. In addition, 37 existing DEIS schools are being reclassified and eligible for increased support.

Currently, 884 schools and over 180,000 students benefit from the DEIS programme. As a result of this announcement from September 2022, this will increase to 1,194 schools and over 240,000 students.

The Minister for Education Norma Foley said:

“The DEIS programme is an internationally recognised, proven programme that provides targeted resources to schools with the highest levels of concentrated educational disadvantage to support their students to have an equal opportunity to achieve their potential in education.

“This investment will provide for in the region of 160 additional primary teaching posts, approximately 100 additional home school community liaison posts, additional guidance and leadership posts as well as DEIS grants and enhanced book grant funding,” she added.

Minister of State for Special Education and Inclusion Josepha Madigan TD said:

“I am pleased that we can provide additional supports to those schools and communities that need it most."

"Our education system rightly places a strong emphasis on equal opportunity for everyone, no matter their background.”

Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire welcomed the designation of Togher Boys and Togher Girls School and Coláiste Daibhéid as DEIS schools.

“It is absolutely fantastic news that Togher Boys and Togher Girls schools and Coláiste Daibhéid have finally got DEIS status.

"It is so richly deserved, and it will really ensure these schools can reach their full potential."

“I want to commend the school principals, Kieran Kelly, Eimear Long and Tadhg Ó Laighin, the parents, and indeed organisations such as Togher Family Centre and Community association who would have assisted the school in their efforts to regain DEIS status. The winners here are the children, who will really have much better supports,” he added.

Schools in the DEIS programme avail of a range of targeted supports aimed at tackling educational disadvantage, including additional classroom teaching posts, home school community liaison coordinator posts, DEIS grant funding and access to the School Completion Programme.

The Department of Education will work with the schools that will benefit from the programme to support them to make the transition.

From September 2022, these schools will access all supports under the programme to match their respective band.

Schools are assigned to the DEIS bands based on the location of the school and their level of concentrated educational disadvantage.