'It's scaring people': Call for action from Cork charity as fuel prices rise further

Caitriona Twomey of Cork Penny Dinners toldthat the charity has experienced a significant spike in demand for its services since the turn of the year.
“It’s rising, rising, rising,” she said of the cost of living. “It’s scaring people. The cost of fuel, the cost of heating, the cost of everything. How do they [the Government] expect people to be able to support themselves?”
There have been substantial increases in oil and gas costs in recent months due to inflation. These costs have increased again since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with prices at some Cork pumps going over €1.95 a litre.
Paul Lynch of the Cork Taxi Council said taxi driver income is falling rapidly and has called on the Government to help reduce fuel costs.
“A few months ago, I was able to fill my car for €55. Now it is €90 and climbing,” he said.
“It is getting worse. I know representative bodies have been trying to contact the Government and the Minister for Transport, but we are getting nowhere. The Tánaiste said it could take weeks, but some people don’t have weeks.”