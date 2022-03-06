'A legend in his own lifetime': Tributes paid to Cork céilí star Donal Ring following his death

"A legend in his own lifetime" is how Cork céilí star Donal Ring has been described following his death over the weekend.

Originally from Commons Road, Donal Ring is being mourned by friends, fans and family after his passing on Saturday.

The musician will be laid to rest following a service at the Cathedral of St. Mary and St. Anne, (North Cathedral) this Tuesday.

After forming the Donal Ring Céilí Band in 1958, Donal went on to delight crowds in dance halls and theatres both at home and abroad. For much of his career, the Donal Ring Céilí Band was made up of his family. Donal's devoted wife Brydie was heavily involved in coordinating activities involving the band.

Family was central to the band with Donal initially playing with brother Michael on accordion and his late brother Jerh on double bass. Paddy Carey had played saxophone with Donal up until his passing in 1990.

The band stood the test of time with Donal's children eventually joining the group including Mary, Dermot, Breda and Donal Jnr.

The family tradition didn't stop there with grandsons Aidan and Pat O'Riordan later joining the line-up. Some sixty members had been part of the group over a 50-year period.

A good friend of Donal's- former Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cogan paid tribute to the musician.

"He was a legend in his own lifetime," Mr Cogan said. "I have so many happy memories of dancing to his music. Donal was there even before the era of recording. Before the showband era ever existed, there was the céilí music era. That was in the middle of the last century but it's still in the depths of my memory. Donal was an outstanding man who was country to the backbone. He was lovely to talk to.

"He would always make time to stop and have a chat with you. His style of music left a great mark and he will live on forever in his beautiful recordings. Donal's music will be his legacy."

He expressed his admiration for Donal's timeless music.

"It always had the tempo and lift to it. He never wavered from that. His family and grandchildren all had the Donal Ring style which was lovely to see."

The musician was a man of many talents.

"He was also a great mechanic and was able to tune accordions in the most skilled way. He was our expert in repairing accordions. There was no end to his talents."