New €28m Irish Water project unveiled in Skibbereen

THE sun shone brightly this morning in West Cork, as Irish Water unveiled the completion of a €28m upgrade to the Skibbereen Regional Water Supply Scheme.

Gathering outside of the Ballyhilty Water Treatment plant near the town, representatives from Irish Water said that it was a momentous occasion for the community of Skibbereen.

The upgrade, which was completed in partnership with Cork County Council, is one of the longest water projects in the country, with over 35km of water mains and associated pumping stations.

The recently completed works include enhanced treatment facilities at Ballyhilty Water Treatment Plant and Lake Cross, as well as the rationalisation of vulnerable sources and inadequate facilities at Leap, Schull, and Drimoleague.

Irish Water’s Chief Operations Officer, Eamon Gallen, said that the works would provide a safe, secure, and reliable supply of drinking water to over 10,000 people in the region.

“Public health is Irish Water’s number one priority. Therefore, we are delighted to see the removal of the Skibbereen Regional Water Supply Scheme from the EPA’s Remedial Action List on completion of this project," Mr Gallen said.

"In addition to that, this scheme will go a long way to supporting social and economic development in this region of West Cork. I would like to thank our colleagues in Cork County Council and EPS Group Ltd for their work on the project.”

Seán Twohig, Irish Water’s Capital Programme Regional Lead, added: “This was a very interesting and complex project to work on due to the vast area that needed to be covered.

"We have over 35km of water mains that were upgraded and the pumping stations that are associated with those, not to mention the treatment plants at Ballyhilty and Lake Cross that were also upgraded.

"Sherkin Island, Schull, Leap, Castledonovan and Skibbereen itself have been included in the scope of the works and now homes and businesses in these areas will benefit from it.”

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan, also welcomed the completion of the project. “This project will support the council’s plans for growth in Skibbereen as a key town in West Cork and will also provide improved water quality for the surrounding region," she said.

Louise O’Donovan, the General Manager of the local Eldon Hotel, spoke of the unveiling on behalf of local businesses.

“A reliable water supply is crucial for us and all businesses in the area. To know that we can make sure our customers can have the best service we can offer including a clean, safe water supply is fantastic," Ms O'Donovan said.

"We welcome the completion of the Irish Water project and hope that it will allow all businesses to prosper and grow in Skibbereen."