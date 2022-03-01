President pays tribute to Professor John A Murphy

The President has added his voice to the tributes to the late Professor John A Murphy, describing the former Senator as one of “our most gifted historians and communicators”.

Twice elected to Seanad Éireann, Prof Murphy was appointed Professor of History in UCC in 1971 and taught generations of Irish history students. He was named Cork Person of the Year in 2005 in recognition of his life’s work.

His death was announced on Monday.

In a statement, President Michael D Higgins said it was with great sadness that he had learned of his “dear friend”.

“The news of the death of John will have been received with great sadness by so many across the academic and political spectrums.

“John was one of our most gifted historians and communicators who made a profound and distinctive contribution to the public awareness of the political, historical and cultural dimensions of our society.

“John A. Murphy made a unique contribution in his pioneering and bilingual work in bringing history to a new audience through the medium of television. He did so with courage and humour,” he said.

The President described how John represented the National University of Ireland constituency of Seanad Éireann, and said that “those who had the privilege of working with him remember him as a courteous, courageous, very well informed and principled Senator.”

“Sabina and I send our sincere condolences to his family, and to all those who shared seminars with him over the years, the staff and students of University College Cork for whom he had such a care and affection, and all of the people of Cork and beyond who will have been deeply affected by his passing. Suaimhneas sioraí dá anam dílis,” he said.