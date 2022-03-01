Ballincollig-based businesswoman describes attempts to flee Ukraine to return to Cork

Beauty therapist Vika left Kyiv on Thursday with her friend and her friend’s 11-year-old son as the Russian military started bombing the capital.
Since then, Vika and her friend have been sharing the driving to the Polish border, moving at an agonisingly slow pace due to the “thousands of cars on the roads”.
“We’re sleeping in the car, eating in the car; basically living in the car for five days,” Vika said, speaking on The Neil Prendeville Show on RedFM yesterday.
She said motorists have been instructed to avoid major roads and to take smaller, rural roads in a bid to avoid military action.