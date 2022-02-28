'We can only pray they will be safe': Ukrainian woman living in Cork describes fears for family at home 

Natasha Buckley was one of a number of volunteers who gathered outside of Mahon Point shopping centre yesterday afternoon to collect medical supplies to be sent to Ukraine.
Ms Buckley, who comes from the east of Ukraine, said her family is currently safe and hiding from the shelling.
“At the moment, my family is in shelter in a basement hiding from the shelling.
“We have connection and I can contact them, thankfully,” she said.
“They can give me updates on a regular basis as to what is going on.
“We can only pray that they will be safe. It is despicable and so sad to see what is happening in Ukraine.
“There are about 200 Ukrainian people living in Cork,” she added.
Ms Buckley said they received a ‘great’ response yesterday from the Cork public, who donated generously to Ukrainian nationals keen to help their loved ones back at home.
A number of events took place in Cork at the weekend to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine.
A vigil for peace held at Bishop Lucey Park yesterday also attracted large crowds throughout the day as the Cork public sent a strong message of solidary to the Ukrainian community of Cork.