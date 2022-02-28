'We can only pray they will be safe': Ukrainian woman living in Cork describes fears for family at home 

A UKRAINIAN woman who has lived in Cork for the past 20 years has described her fears for her family who are currently in Ukraine, saying “we can only pray that they will be safe”.

Natasha Buckley was one of a number of volunteers who gathered outside of Mahon Point shopping centre yesterday afternoon to collect medical supplies to be sent to Ukraine.

Ms Buckley, who comes from the east of Ukraine, said her family is currently safe and hiding from the shelling.

“At the moment, my family is in shelter in a basement hiding from the shelling.

“We have connection and I can contact them, thankfully,” she said.

“They can give me updates on a regular basis as to what is going on.

“We can only pray that they will be safe. It is despicable and so sad to see what is happening in Ukraine.

“There are about 200 Ukrainian people living in Cork,” she added.

Support for people in Ukraine

Ms Buckley said they received a ‘great’ response yesterday from the Cork public, who donated generously to Ukrainian nationals keen to help their loved ones back at home.

“We got a great response from the public. The support from Irish people means a lot. We were just collecting medical equipment and supplies such as first aid boxes, bandages, and sleeping bags.

“Lots of people came and donated, which means a lot. It will help people back home,” she said.

The donations they received in Cork will now be transported in a van to the Ukrainian border where they will be collected by the country’s reserve army.

Ms Buckley supported calls from politicians for the expulsion of the Russian ambassador to Ireland Yury Filatov and she called for more support for Ukraine to help repel the Russian siege.

“We need more help from every country,” she said.

Ms Buckley said that people are willing to go and fight for Ukraine. “The people are so proud. Men, women, and children know this moment is for the very future of everything such as democracy and values.”

Solidarity events

Pictured at a solidarity with Ukraine protest at Bandon Co Cork was Kataryna Poliorak Forys with friends supporting Ukraine. Picture Denis Boyle

A number of events took place in Cork at the weekend to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Former Fianna Fáil TD for Cork South West Margaret Murphy O’Mahony attended a solidarity protest in Bandon yesterday that attracted a strong turnout.

Ms Murphy O’Mahony said it is important to stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

“It is a heartbreaking situation in Ukraine. It was important to turn up and show solidarity with the Ukrainian people,” she said.

“I want to commend anybody who is organising the collection of supplies to be transported to Ukraine to help the people.”

A vigil for peace held at Bishop Lucey Park yesterday also attracted large crowds throughout the day as the Cork public sent a strong message of solidary to the Ukrainian community of Cork.