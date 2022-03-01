'We are coming out of the fog and into the light': Visible smiles in Cork shopping centre as masks rules change 

SMILES were clearly visible yesterday as Corkonians ditched their masks, marking the end of a number of Covid-19 related restrictions, including mask-wearing in the majority of settings.

While some stepped out with cautious optimism, others viewed the day as a new beginning.

Riva Lawlor, from Mayfield, was among them. She admitted that the pandemic was a difficult time for her, filled with painful reminders of her struggle with loneliness while homeless seven years ago.

“Like everyone else, I found the pandemic very tough on my mental health, but I was able to use the tools given to me from that time to get through it.

“The isolation and loneliness is what they tell every recovering addict to avoid. Nonetheless, this is what the lockdowns forced on every one of us.”

She described yesterday as like emerging from the fog and into the light. “There is great freedom in having the choice again,” she said.

“I see this as another rebirth. The positive thing that came out of this pandemic for us as human beings was that we became more aware of each other’s wants and needs. Kindness was something the Irish knew very well but that sense of awareness was lacking in people.

“We are coming out of this with a better idea of how people with mental health issues suffer on a day-to-day basis.”

“The pandemic is a very lonely and isolating time, which are feelings homeless people suffer with all the time.

“The lowest point for me was the first Christmas, I couldn’t be with my family. As human beings, we need each other. Now I feel we’re getting another chance to start over.

“We are coming out of the fog and into the light. Ireland is finally beginning again,” she said.

John Hartnett, manager of Blackpool Shopping Centre, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Blackpool Shopping Centre manager John Hartnett said that staff at the centre will continue to wear masks for the time being.

“It’s great to move up another level, but we are continuing to remember and respect the people who are vulnerable or feel safer wearing masks,” he said.

“It’s good to know that we are now in a safer environment where people are double- and triple-jabbed.”

Derek Collins, from Blackpool, welcomed the lifting of mandatory mask-wearing in shopping centres.

“I worked in security right through the pandemic with no break. Today is strange for me, having worked for 12 hours a day with a mask. Even now I don’t need it any more, I still find myself rooting around for one.”

He spoke about the challenges masks presented during the pandemic.

“It did make communication difficult as everything was so muffled. I often found myself pulling down the mask just for people to hear what I had to say.”

John O’Brien said the changes are a step in the right direction. Picture Dan Linehan

John O’Brien, of Grenagh, agreed saying: “It’s brilliant. We’ve so much more freedom than we had before. I’m in here every Monday with a mask. I found it strange to come in here today without one but it’s a step in the right direction.”

Jim Ryan said he felt it was a bit early to make the changes. Picture Dan Linehan

Jim Ryan, from Watergrasshill, was taking a more cautious approach, opting to leave on his mask.

“It’s a bit early,” he said of the Government’s decision. “I really feel we could have let it run on a bit longer. The virus is still around so I believe we should still be wearing them indoors and on public transport. I’ll be wearing mine for another while yet.”