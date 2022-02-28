Removal of mask-wearing restrictions welcomed but Cork GPs urge people to remain vigilant

A Cork GP has said that doctors and patients “still have to be vigilant” despite the mandatory requirement to wear masks being removed.

As of Monday, mandatory mask-wearing was replaced with public health advice that masks should still be worn while on public transportation and in healthcare settings.

Bantry-based GP Paul O’Sullivan said that despite the new lifting of restrictions, GPs “have to be wary in our interactions with patients in any case” as positive cases of Covid-19 continue to be identified.

Dr O’Sullivan also raised concerns about a flu outbreak in the locality which he said has affected the local hospital.

Dr. Paul O'Sullivan, pictured here speaking during a protest over the closing of the Acute Medical Assessment Unit at Bantry General Hospital last year, said that GPs and patients must remain vigilant despite the lifting of restricitons. Picture Dan Linehan.

Speaking to The Echo about the latest restrictions to be lifted, he said: “We would still be wary we insist that non-vaccinated patient wear masks in the waiting room as we have a lot of vulnerable and immunocompromised patients.

“To be honest, the majority of patients would be wearing masks anyway irrespective of their vaccine status. Doctors will continue to wear face masks in any case. We are still finding positive cases, so we have to be wary in our interactions with patients in any case.

Along with the ever-present threat of Covid, we also have to deal with a flu outbreak here in Bantry which has affected the local hospital, so we still have to be vigilant.

Echoing Dr O’Sullivan’s comments, Cork city GP and local Fianna Fáil councillor, Dr John Sheehan, said that the country does not want to see a surge in flu and other infections just when the level of Covid-19 has decreased.

He recognised that an increase in

Dr John Sheehan welcomed the lifting of restrictions. Picture Dan Linehan.

infections is “inevitable” with the lifting of mask-wearing restrictions but encouraged people to continue to hand wash regularly, among other public health measures, to combat the spread of infection.

Dr Sheehan welcomed the latest lifting of restrictions saying that people want to get back to their normal lives.

He said that it is “a good day” for people who have had to follow a particular set of restrictions for the past two years and said it is “great” to see people enjoy their lives again.