Cork County Hall to light up in Ukrainian flag colours 

CORK County Hall will light up yellow and blue this week in solidarity with the Ukrainian community in Cork and further afield.

During a meeting of Cork County Council today, the Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan, said that the ongoing conflict in the country was “unbelievable”.

Councillors voted to light up County Hall in the colours of the Ukrainian flag to show support for the country following the lighting up of Cork City Hall last Friday.

Ms Coughlan also proposed that the council write to the Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland, Larysa Gerasko, to express the councillors' sympathy for the loss of life in Ukraine.

As of this morning, over 350 civilians had so far been killed since the conflict began.

“It is an unspeakable conflict that is unfolding before our eyes across Europe, civilian soldiers having to face down the might of the Russian army,” Ms Coughlan said.

Councillors mentioned the possibility of writing to support the expulsion of the Russian Ambassador in Ireland, Yury Filatov, from the country.

Speaking in Cork today, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that nothing has yet been ruled out in terms of the possible expulsion of Russian diplomats from Ireland.