15 Cork groups and organisations recognised as allies to the Traveller community in inaugural awards

Fifteen Cork groups and organisations have been recognised in the inaugural Traveller Ally Awards, aimed at acknowledging local allies of the Traveller community.

The recipients of the awards, coordinated by Cork-based Traveller organisations Cork Traveller Women’s Network (CTWN) and the Traveller Visibility Group (TVG), are being announced today to coincide with the fifth anniversary of the State’s recognition of Irish Travellers as an indigenous ethnic group.

CTWN and TVG say the 15 recipients “have shown ongoing solidarity and support of the Traveller community in the city”.

The winners of the inaugural awards are: Triskel Arts Centre, Cork Public Museum, Traveller Equality and Justice Project, Cork Community Artlink, Cork Gay Project, Cork Says No To Racism, Crawford Art Gallery, Frameworks Films, LINC, Munster Technical University, Parklands GP Surgery, People’s Republic of Cork (P.R.O.C), Sexual Violence Centre Cork, The Glucksman Gallery and University College Cork.

Each award winner will receive a beautifully designed vinyl sticker created by Traveller artist Francesca Hutchinson along with a Cork Traveller Pride logo image which can be displayed proudly in their office.

CTWN and TVG say the purpose of the Traveller Ally image is both to thank the ally organisation and also to be a calling card to the Traveller community to recognise that this organisation respects Traveller culture and is open to work with and support them.

“Being an ally is about holding out the hand of friendship and solidarity,” Brigid Carmody, Coordinator of Cork Traveller Women’s Network, said.

“We plan for the Traveller Ally Awards to grow and become an annual celebration.

“We look forward to the Traveller Ally stickers being displayed as a mark of welcome to our community in venues across the city.

“However we also hope that over time there will be no need to highlight the exceptions, that we will live in a society where Travellers and settled people can thrive together and enjoy the differences and similarities of both cultures.”

Breda O’Donoghue, Director for Advocacy at the Traveller Visibility Group, also paid tribute to the winners.

“We wouldn’t be celebrating Traveller ethnicity recognition today were it not for the solidarity and consistent support from allies like the winners of today’s awards,” she said.

“The groups and organsiations included in the Traveller Ally Awards have all been part of the journey to recognising Traveller rights, ethnicity and most importantly standing with Traveller organisations to improve social, economic and health outcomes for the Traveller community.”