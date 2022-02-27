Taoiseach says 'nothing is ruled out' in terms of possible expulsion of Russian diplomats from Ireland 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that “nothing is ruled out” in terms of the possible expulsion of the Russian Ambassador or other diplomats from Ireland.

Speaking in Cork today, Mr Martin said it would be preferable if such a measure is to be taken that it would involve a collective decision of EU member States rather than individual decisions by countries.

He stated in respect of the diplomatic situation regarding embassies “unity is strength” and we have to consider the impact of our actions on such matters.

“We should work on a co ordinated basis with our fellow colleagues across Europe. It is very hard to predict how this crisis is going to unfold.

"We are ruling nothing out. And we will work in consort with our European partners.

"Countries doing things individually is not as effective as the European Union working together with 27 different States, along with the United States and along with Canada and other countries.

"Nothing is ruled out but I am just making the point in terms of the practical purpose of having people on the ground in Moscow for example or having channels open that could facilitate helping Irish citizens in Ukraine or indeed in Russia itself as things unfold. But we will discuss these issues with our colleagues across the European Union."

Mr Martin said that he welcomed peace talks in Belarus between Ukraine and Russia.

“We would welcome such talks because in our view the war, the violence is unjustifiable. We know hospitals are being attacked, schools are being attacked, nurseries and civilians are being killed. It is unacceptable. It is immoral what is going on and it needs to be brought to an end.”

Ban on flights

The Taoiseach said that a European Union wide ban for Russian flights in European Airspace was “very likely.”

“Today at the Foreign Affairs council that will get consideration on a pan European Union basis. I think that is very likely a measure that will be taken. It can happen very quickly.

An Taoiseach Michéal Martin speaking to the media about the Ukrainian crisis outside his home in Cork. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

"All of this is very problematic for the medium term in the future because the action of the Russian government has essentially undermined the multi lateral order we are used to since the end of the Cold War. It is very fundamental which means from a European Union perspective and from Ireland’s perspective we do really have to reflect on that.

"The economic impacts across the globe will be significant and Europe in terms of energy prices and so on so we are going to have to reflect on all of that. The world has changed by virtue of this unjustified war.”

He insisted that “unity is strength” and that the collective response between the European Union, the United States, Canada and others “is very telling.”

“It does give us the capacity to undermine the industrial base of Russia and its capacity ultimately to wage war. Not in the immediate sense. But certainly will give Russia and many people within Russian leadership in the commercial world pause for thought in terms of their capacity economically and financially to operate with such unprecedented sanctions.”

Mr Martin stressed that a decision by President Putin to put Russia’s nuclear defence forces on high alert was “absolutely irresponsible and reckless" whilst expressing his admiration for the 'courage' of the Ukrainian people.

“It is quite extraordinary in terms of standing up for its country and their people. But it is at huge cost. This is a further threat but the response has to be firm from the west in terms of the sanctions we have employed. Fundamentally this is about upholding universal principles of self determination, democracy, freedom of speech, free media. That is what this is about.”

Ireland will support those impacted

The Taoiseach added that Ireland plans to do everything in its power to help persons impacted by the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the Ukraine.

"We will see what we can do logistically in terms of supplying medical supplies, in terms of providing additional supports with other countries within the European Union in terms of dealing with victims with injuries and so on. Whether our personnel can be deployed on the ground. We will do everything we possibly can to help Ukrainian citizens who have been injured. I think it is shocking what we are witnessing on our television screens.

"People are finding it very difficult to comprehend that in this day and age such atrocities can occur. Practices which belong to the early 20th century are not manifesting themselves in the early 21st century.

"Most people would have thought we were rid of that. Also the extraordinary courage of the Ukrainian people and the President of the Ukraine has rallied the world. "