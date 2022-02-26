Cork city rally told 'housing is a human right'

“WE believe that housing is a human right for everyone,” said Gary Baus a member of People Before Profit Cork, at a housing rally in Grand Parade this afternoon.

As part of a day of national mobilisations, housing activists in Cork city held a housing rally to highlight the dereliction crisis, protest against the government's shortcomings and demand an end to the ongoing housing crisis, in Cork city and beyond.

Today’s rally was the latest in a number of rallies organised by the National Homeless and Housing Coalition (NHHC).

The umbrella group, with branches around the country, is made up of political parties, NGOs, community groups, and trade unions.

Mick Kelleher, John O'Callaghan, Tom Flynn, Tommy Gould, TD and Conchuir O'Conghaile of Sinn Fein at the rally as Housing activists highlighted the issue of dereliction and demanded an end to the ongoing housing crisis.

Mr Baus said the event was held to highlight the ongoing housing crisis.

“Average rents in Cork now exceed €1,500 a month. We need a rental sector that works for tenants, not landlords. The average house price in Cork is now over €300,000 which is unaffordable for most people. We need housing based on the needs of the people, not profit,” he added.

Gary Baus, People Before Profit spoke at the rally as housing activists highlighted the issue of dereliction and demanded an end to the ongoing housing crisis.

Today's rally drew a small crowd which Gary said represents a ‘start’.

“It was good and it is a start. There were maybe two dozen or so people there. The housing crisis is affecting everybody. For a lot of people, it is the number one issue. I am hoping to have another housing rally in Cork at the end of March and April.”

Eithne Lynch and Louise Jordan of The Green Party at the rally as housing activists highlighted the issue of dereliction and demanded an end to the ongoing housing crisis.

During his speech, Mr Baus called for public housing to be built on public land and an end to evictions and bank repossessions.

“I'm tired of losing my friends, neighbours, and community to the housing crisis. Some get evicted, some get priced out, and some leave the country altogether.

"Slowly everyone I know is feeling pressured out of this once affordable city. A whole generation of us is locked out of ever getting a mortgage or owning a home."

“We are calling for public housing to be built on public land, an end to dereliction, an end to evictions, bank repossessions, and sell-offs to vulture funds. Most importantly we demand a national referendum on a constitutional right to housing. Ireland can provide everyone in need with a dignified place to live.

"Dereliction continues to blight Irish towns and cities, with over 1,400 properties in Cork city and county boarded up.

"We should build social housing at a cost price and tenants can pay rent according to their salary. This money goes back into the system,” he added.