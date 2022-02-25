Fri, 25 Feb, 2022 - 18:57

Popular 'Live at the Marquee' act cancels summer gig in Cork

The ‘Troublemaker’ singer announced his predicament online with a picture of him in hospital scrubs and on crutches.
Live at the Marquee is down an act after popstar Olly Murs has cancelled his show.

Mr Murs said he had to cancel his Live at the Marquee June 8 gig, along with the rest of his summer concerts due to knee surgery.

“I am gutted to have to write this message but unfortunately, I’ve had to undergo major knee surgery again this week.

The popstar said he had been trying to avoid the operation but said it was “needed.” “Been trying my best to avoid having it done but the op was needed and it went well. I’m recovering in hospital…”

