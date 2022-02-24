Thu, 24 Feb, 2022 - 20:21

Cork primary school pupils have plenty of ‘imaginarium’

The pupils of Kilmeen National School were challenged to design and make masterpieces of their choice from cardboard boxes as part of the “Thinking Outside the Box” project.
Kilmeen NS pupil Hana O'Connell who along with her classmates helped create an imaginarium in Clonakilty town.

John Bohane

PRIMARY school pupils from a Cork school have displayed their creativity after turning a neighbouring town into a real-life imaginarium.

Students returned creations including cows, rockets, time machines, fish tanks, zoos, farms, cinemas, and combine harvesters made entirely from their own imagination, ranging in size and scale from monster to miniscule.

As part of the project, more than 40 works of art created from cardboard boxes are now being displayed in the windows of businesses throughout Clonakilty town.

Speaking about the project, the principal of Kilmeen NS Kenneth McCarthy said: “It’s true that children can find fun from a simple cardboard box and this project proves just that. It is more important than ever to challenge their minds to unearth the amazing creativity they each possess, something that is important to nurture and encourage.

“The project is also down to the support of our teachers and parents who helped the children to explore their imaginations and to appreciate their unique and powerful minds,” he added. The primary school principal said it is good to show how children have the power to create something from nothing.

“We hope to show the importance of good old-fashioned hands-on creativity and how children have the power to create something from nothing.

“It also helps them to realise that each of us thinks and creates differently and that there is more than one way to do anything.

“Special thanks too to the business owners in Clonakilty for giving over their windows to help fuel the imagination of all who walk through the town over the coming weeks.”

Locals and visitors can view the projects throughout Clonakilty town until Wednesday, March 2.

