UCC launches refugee week

HEALTH inequalities faced by refugees in Ireland, entrepreneurship in the refugee community, and supporting vulnerable migrants in higher education are some of the issues to be explored during University College Cork’s fifth annual Refugee Week, which got underway this week.

Events can be accessed online, in person, live or recorded, so there is something for everyone.

Until Saturday, staff and students of UCC, working with members of the refugee and asylum-seeking community, will highlight issues faced by refugees, as well as the richness and diversity of modern Ireland through a variety of media, including spoken and written word, webinars, radio shows, interviews and conversations, music and film.

The opening ceremony, celebrating the start of Refugee Week took place on Monday February 21when two flags were raised on the Main Quadrangle by the UCC interim-Registrar, Professor Stephen Byrne. Professor Byrne who said “UCC is proud to be a university of sanctuary, and to support refugees and migrants at risk. The events taking place during Refugee Week are an excellent example of collaboration between students, staff and refugee communities”. The Refugee Week flag was be joined by a flag designed by migrant youth to explore their identity and heritage through the Glucksman’s Creative Agency In Colour project. Photographed was UCC interim-Registrar, Professor Stephen Byrne. Professor Byrne. Photo By Tomas Tyner, UCC.

This flag will also be raised over City Hall on Friday, February 25 by the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Colm Kelleher.

Tomorrow, the UCC Student Union and UCC society Fáilte Refugees will hold a lunchtime rally on main campus to call for an end to Direct Provision.

Fáilte Refugees will host their annual Refugee Week Conference on Thursday, February 24 in the Aula Maxima, where they will explore what Irish identity means today with speakers including Pearl Natasha - Singer-Songwriter, Izzedeen Alkarajeh - CEO of Izz Café, and Deborah Oniah - Lawyer, Writer, and UCC Sanctuary Scholar.

Refugee Week concludes on Saturday when Sanctuary Runners will gather in front of the Honan Chapel for a run at 12pm. All are welcome to join in and, while running and walking, learn more about the Sanctuary Runners.