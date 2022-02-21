Cork mother cautiously welcomes additional €19m for children in need of orthopaedic surgery

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that any child with spina bifida or scoliosis, who was in need of surgery, would have it done within four months at the end of the year.
The news comes just weeks after Cork Spina Bifida Association chairwoman Valerie Hennessy called for an intervention in the services provided for children with spina bifida and to fast-track children for surgical review as a matter of urgency.
Ms Hennessy, whose 13-year-old son was considered an emergency case and was waiting a year and a half before having spinal fusion back in 2018, said the Spina Bifida Paediatric Advocacy Group is “cautiously optimistic about the funding”.
“We have some concern about the fact that they have announced an extra 107 procedures for children with spina bifida this year, yet the list continues to grow, and Children’s Health Ireland do not have a centralised database of children under the age of 18 living with spina bifida,” she said.
We don’t have any reassurances yet that the funding allocated will extend into the spina bifida services in Temple St and also we want to know that urology services will be prioritised and extra theatre capacity.