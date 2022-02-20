Sun, 20 Feb, 2022 - 16:49

About 800 ESB customers in West Cork remain without power

About 800 ESB customers remain without power in West Cork today.
About 800 ESB customers in West Cork remain without power

Tree surgeon Gavin Pratt from Dermot Casey Tree Care cutting a 103 feet high eucalyptus tree in the garden of the Golden Pheasant Restaurant, Courtmacsherry. The ESB were also carrying out improvements works in the village. Picture: Martin Walsh.

Breda Graham

There are about 800 households in West Cork that remain without power today.

ESB Networks has confirmed that cumulatively, there are about 800 customers out in west Cork across 75 separate fault locations.

At its height, over 21,000 customers in West Cork lost power as a result of Storm Eunice.

A statement issued to The Echo by ESB Networks read: “Current outages include pockets in townlands around Bandon, Ballydehob, Timoleague, Catletownbere and Macroom. Precise areas and real-time updates available on www.PowerCheck.ie.

West Cork Tree surgeon Gavin Pratt from Dermot Casey Tree Care cutting a 103 feet high eucalyptus tree in the garden of the Golden Pheasant Restaurant, Courtmacsherry, West Cork. The ESB were also carrying out improvements works in the village, changing five separate wires with one cable. Picture: Martin Walsh.
West Cork Tree surgeon Gavin Pratt from Dermot Casey Tree Care cutting a 103 feet high eucalyptus tree in the garden of the Golden Pheasant Restaurant, Courtmacsherry, West Cork. The ESB were also carrying out improvements works in the village, changing five separate wires with one cable. Picture: Martin Walsh.

“ESB Networks has drafted in significant extra resources from outside areas- despite poor weather hampering repairs, we expect to get all those customers impacted by Storm Eunice back over the course of today.

“Note that some outages on PowerCheck occurred as a result of today's high winds so we are also working on clearing those faults. We thank those impacted customers in West Cork for their forbearance and apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

Read More

Local sporting clubs 'dealt a savage blow' as netting poles and roofing damaged during Storm Eunice 

More in this section

School stock 'Fantastic news': Approval given for new building for Cork school
Weather warning issued for Cork  Weather warning issued for Cork 
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Cork man threw bag of heroin out of window when gardaí arrived for drugs search
<p> A Garda on duty at Knockleigh, Belgooly, Co Cork where a young man lost his life in a single vehicle accident. Picture Dan Linehan</p>

UPDATE: Community 'reeling' after teenager killed in road collision in Cork 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more