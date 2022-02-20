About 800 ESB customers in West Cork remain without power

There are about 800 households in West Cork that remain without power today.

ESB Networks has confirmed that cumulatively, there are about 800 customers out in west Cork across 75 separate fault locations.

At its height, over 21,000 customers in West Cork lost power as a result of Storm Eunice.

A statement issued to The Echo by ESB Networks read: “Current outages include pockets in townlands around Bandon, Ballydehob, Timoleague, Catletownbere and Macroom. Precise areas and real-time updates available on www.PowerCheck.ie.

West Cork Tree surgeon Gavin Pratt from Dermot Casey Tree Care cutting a 103 feet high eucalyptus tree in the garden of the Golden Pheasant Restaurant, Courtmacsherry, West Cork. The ESB were also carrying out improvements works in the village, changing five separate wires with one cable. Picture: Martin Walsh.

“ESB Networks has drafted in significant extra resources from outside areas- despite poor weather hampering repairs, we expect to get all those customers impacted by Storm Eunice back over the course of today.

“Note that some outages on PowerCheck occurred as a result of today's high winds so we are also working on clearing those faults. We thank those impacted customers in West Cork for their forbearance and apologise for the inconvenience caused.”