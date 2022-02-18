Boil water notice issued for almost 10,000 people in Cork due to Storm Eunice

STORM Eunice has resulted in a boil water notice being issued for the Newmarket public water supply.

The decision was made by Irish Water and Cork County Council following consultation with the Health Service Executive (HSE).

Areas impacted include Newmarket, Kanturk, Meelin, Kilbrin, Castlemagner, Tullylease, Lismire, Knocknagree, Kiskeam, Ballydesmond, Cullen, Boherbue, Dromtariffe and Derrinagree.

For customers who wish to check if their property is on the Boil Water Notice, further information is available on the Irish Water website where residents of the area can enter the property’s Eircode. Customers can also call our customer care helpline on 1800 278 278.

A statement from Irish Water explained the Boil Water Notice was put in place due to “elevated levels of turbidity caused by the adverse weather conditions overnight”.

The notice affects approximately 9,529 people.

Irish Water and Cork County Council continue to work to rectify the issues at Ballinatona Water Treatment Plant with a view to lifting the notice as quickly and as safely as possible.

In the meantime, all customers on this supply are advised to boil their water before use until further notice.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water will receive direct communication on this Boil Water Notice.

Irish Water’s Pat Britton said: “Public health is Irish Water’s number one priority and we appreciate the impact that this notice will have on the community in Balinatona. However, the restriction has been put in place to protect our consumers. Irish Water and Cork County Council are working tirelessly to resolve the issues affecting the plant and lift the boil water notice early as it safe to do so.”