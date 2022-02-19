One in four Cork children registered for Covid-19 vaccine

The Covid vaccination programme for children got under way in Cork last month, with vaccines being provided to children in Cork city and county at a dedicated vaccination centre on North Main Street, which was previously used for the school immunisation programme.
Figures obtained byshow 25% of five- to 11-year-olds have registered for a Covid-19 vaccine within the Cork area in recent weeks.
A breakdown of vaccination status by age group, published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, shows that nationally an estimated 12.1% of children aged between five and 11 have now been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
In Cork, this figure stands at 11.7%, slightly below the national estimate.
It comes as latest figures show at least 1,305 children aged from 0 to 14 years in Cork have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past two weeks.