Latest: Trees down and roads closed as Cork recovers from Storm Eunice

“We weren’t as badly hit as we thought,” said Cork County Councillor Danny Collins as he helped remove sandbags from around Bantry this morning.

It seems to be the resounding message following the aftermath of Storm Eunice, which barrelled through Cork this morning bringing sleet, heavy rain, and 130km/hour gusts.

The county’s coastal towns were particularly concerned about damage but according to Mr Collins, businesses in Bantry only suffered from loss of power.

Cars negotiate flood waters on the N71 just outside Bantry this morning. Met Éireann's Red Weather Warning has been downgraded to a orange warning as high winds persist. Picture: Andy Gibson.

“No businesses got flooded, thankfully. Council staff were up all night but besides some flooding on outer roads and some trees down, it wasn’t as bad as we expected,” Mr Collins said.

Bantry residents aren’t the only ones without power. Over 73,000 people across Ireland had lost electricity by 7am this morning.

In Cork, almost 3,000 people are without power in Douglas alone, with a significant number of outages reported across the city and county.

Kinsale also escaped flooding, but a boat in the town's pier had detached from its mooring and washed up on a nearby slip overnight. Many local businesses opened late but were up and running by the time the storm passed through at 10am.

A Status Red wind warning was in place until 8am around the county, while an orange wind warning remains in place for Cork until 11am. A status yellow wind and rain warning will be in place until 6pm this evening.

The ESB arrived at the scene of a fell tree in Dunmanway earlier today to deal with fallen electric cables. Picture: Andy Gibson.

According to Cork City Council, around 20 to 30 fallen trees have been reported around the city.

Before 11am, ESB crews had arrived at a scene in Dunmanway where a tree had fallen on the N71 near the hospital, taking electrical cables with it.

In Cobh, a large tree came through the window of a family home this morning.

Taking to Twitter, Ellen O'Regan, was in the house at the time said: "We're very lucky nobody was hurt and only a few busted windows and a stray branch through the roof to show for it."

Tree came down on our family house in Cobh this morning. Very lucky to say nobody was hurt, and only a few busted windows and a stray branch through the roof to show for it. Stay safe everyone #StormEunice pic.twitter.com/ipMue2eNFF — Ellen O'Regan (@ellenoregan) February 18, 2022

Labour Local Area Representative for the South East Ward, Peter Horgan, said that a city and county wide tree strengthening programme will be needed following the storm.

“Trees have taken a pummelling from Storm Barra and now Storm Eunice. Trees that didn’t come down have been weakened substantially,” Mr Horgan said.

“A strengthening programme across the city and county would underpin the safety of trees in our locality. It is a safety issue first and foremost.

“Rather than waiting to see a tree deteriorate more, maintain and strengthen them. If it requires a one off financial injection from central Government then so be it.”

A tree blocking a road near Farmer's Cross, Cork Airport this morning.

The City Council also said that there is a lot of small debris on roads making driving conditions hazardous.

The council shut 12 roads this morning but have since reopened the majority of those besides the Kilcully Road and the L-2998 Road from Ballinglanna to Dunkettle.

The M8 was also between Junction 14 and 15 due to high winds but was due to reopen at 9am.

Cork County Council crews were also on standby throughout the night with sandbags and pumps in known flood risk areas.

Ro-Ro Ferry Eurocargo Bari get battered by Storm Eunice outside the harbour off Myrtleville. Picture: David Creedon

“The Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team and Crisis Management Team will convene later this morning as updates are received in relation to any incidents across the county,” the council said.

"Flood Barriers have been erected in Fermoy as a precaution with demountable barriers erected at Brian Boru Square Slipway, Thomas Street and at the Sub Aqua Club on the Rathealy Road. These barriers are all located offline with minimal impact on road users.

"Cork County Council continues to advise road users to be aware of the danger posed by high winds. Driving conditions may be hazardous with surface flooding possible. Motorists are advised to drive with caution.”

Cork County Council’s offices, including public amenity sites, will remain closed until 12:30pm while Cork City Council’s public services opened at 10am.

Storm Eunice battering Ballycotton Lighthouse. Picture: Mark Leo.

The HSE has warned of some possible disruptions to services today.

The South/South West Hospital Group had not advised the cancellation of any elective inpatient or outpatient appointments by last night but delays are expected.

“Although the red weather warning for the area is expected to have passed after 8am, we expect that members of the public will be delayed in reaching appointments,” management said.

“We thank the public in advance for their patience as there will inevitably be knock-on delays throughout the day.”

Irish Rail has said their services are operating on all routes and two flights from Cork Airport to Amsterdam have been cancelled.

The Dursey Cable Car is currently closed and will not reopen until a post-storm inspection has been completed.

Issues such as fallen trees, flooding and road damage in Cork County should be reported by calling 021 427 6891 between 9am and 5pm or via the County Council’s Emergency Out of Hours number, 021 4800048.

Fallen trees in Cork City should be reported to 021 4924000 or by emailing recreation@corkcity.ie.

In the event of a disruption to water supply, Irish Water can be contacted at 1800 278 278.

According to Cork County Council, the fallen trees had been reported in the following areas as of 11:45am:

School road, Whitechurch

High Court Road, Macroom

Ballydavid Road

Long Bridge, Dunmanway

Outside Millwheel from tje Halfway to Kinsale

R600 Belgooly to Riverstick

Clashmore, Kinsale

At the crossroad at Ballrea Road

Near Bantry Hospital

A mile from Rathduff on the main road to Grenagh Tree

On the N20 near Grenagh

Near Coolmain Curios Antique Shop in Kilbrittain

Three miles before Ballyvourney on the N22

Near O'Callaghan Garage on Freemount Road in Kanturk

The Carrigaline road coming out of Crosshaven

Tree down hanging on the electrical wires - Bog road heading toward the Quality Hotel - the road that you coming off the N25.

Tree down by Scottsman Road Monstown Trees down and ESB poles down all the way out of Kilbrittan by the pink Elephant and by the Bandon road to Kilbrittan ESB pole down with wires , By Kilbrittan to West Cork Secret tree down and also from West Cork Secret left to Timoleague impossible tree down Scart Ballinhassig Tree down in Rathgoggin Middle Cooleens tree blocking the road Dunmanway road just beyond Tooons Bridge Tree down - The road is completely blocked on the Kilmichael side Toosbsbridge Tree down just Lidl heading towards Crosshaven 200 yards beyond this there is two smaller ones Fallen tree Spaglenn mallow on the N72 coming from Fermoy Tree down blocking the road at Innishvilla AFC, Inishannon, Co. Cork Tree down outside Mallow Recycling Centre Tree down by St Joseph's School in Cobh Fallen tree across from the Clonakilty Rugby club on the N71 Tree down blocking road Between The Mons bar and Ballingeary Tree down between Banteer & Nad and tower to rockchapel Fallen tree on the road from cork to grenagh just on the turn off to mallow Tree down on the Peak to Aghabullogue road.

Main Carrigaline to Crosshaven Road tree blocking all the road no way around it A big tree is blocking the entrance to Dunmanway Hospital Ovens 2 trees down on Chapel Road by Desmond bar 3 trees down between Renaree and Ballingeary Tree down in coming out of Innishannon on the road to Eli Lilly Cobh tree down heading out toward IFI Tree branch has fallen on a corner and is very dangerous in Ballynoehill Tree down by Top of the Hill Cobh by St Joseph National School Tree down beside company Gold Crop Carrigtwohill T45 f685 Tree down outside the ESB plant in white gate village 2 x trees down on the road from Clonakilty to Baxters Bridge.

2 x Trees are down between on the road from Brinny and the railway bar.

2 trees down on the road Monarone tree down tree down at Midleton Whitegate across from the ESB Station Fallen tree in Passage West by the GAA club and Avondale Court Estate on the back road 3 trees down on the Raleigh road and trees down on the Raleigh Bridge Linamilla road blocked Wood road in Raleigh and the road heading to Toonsbridge Tree down the wood road between Timoloeague and Incha Bridge the road is blocked 4 large trees down outside Whitegate Oil Refinery 3 x Trees down on the road from Crookstown to Beal Na Blath