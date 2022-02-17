Calls for Cork Life Centre teacher funding

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin was challenged in the Dáil yesterday by Cork TD Mick Barry on when the State would provide funding for the 12 teaching staff who are currently working on a voluntary basis in the Cork Life Centre.

The Solidarity TD for Cork North Central asked the Taoiseach what plans his Government has to provide funding for teachers at the centre, which he said provides a “vital” service.

“The Cork Life Centre is doing tremendous work and providing a vital service,” said Mr Barry. “It is doing this work without the support from the State that it deserves.”

The TD said if funding is not made available to the teachers they will move on to other jobs.

“The Cork Life Centre needs for those wages to be paid by the State. A lot of the young people there would see their teachers as a very significant other in their lives. A lot of the people who volunteer there must move on because of the money situation and the young people lose that significant other.

“I want funding to be made available for the teachers who are doing great work as, otherwise, they will move on to other jobs.”

In response, Mr Martin said he is a great admirer of the work the Cork Life Centre undertakes and disagreed with Mr Barry’s assessment.

“It is unfair. Significant supports have been provided to the centre. It is a very good centre for young people,” he said.

“We have provided a lot of financial support to the centre. We will remain in constant engagement with the centre.”