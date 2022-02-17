Covid 'a constant' in schools: Mixed reaction among Cork principals in relation to mask-wearing mandate

Ken Foley, principal of Padre Pio national school in Churchfield, said that new cases of the virus are being reported in the school community on a daily basis.
“It is just a constant since Christmas,” said Mr Foley. “On a daily basis, we are sending out emails [notifying families of a positive case]. It has just been consistently going.”
The comments come as latest figures show at least 1,340 children aged up to 14 years in Cork have tested positive for Covid in the past two weeks.
The figures from the HSE Health Protection Surveillance Centre relate to children who have had a positive PCR test for Covid-19 and do not include information on those with a positive antigen test. Thus, the number of children who have tested positive for the virus could actually be much higher.
Adrian Breathnach, principal of Gaelscoil Pheig Sayers in Cork City, said while Covid cases are still being reported in the school community, he felt that changes to mask-wearing at this stage would not make a huge difference to case numbers.