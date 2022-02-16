Road improvement scheme for Ballyvolane approved

A few submissions queried access to properties across cycle infrastructure.
The report stated that the provision of cycle infrastructure in front of existing properties will not affect access and existing access arrangements will be retained.
It said that cycle infrastructure will be designed to relevant standards to ensure proper access is maintained.
Another submission requested the provision of a yellow box on the North Ring Road at the Boyne Crescent junction, which the council has committed to reviewing during detailed design stage.
Other submissions included concerns raised about the piecemeal development of cycle lanes generally.
The council has said all cycle infrastructure provided as part of the scheme “will be designed to be continuous where possible and to tie in with existing and proposed cycle infrastructure in the area”.