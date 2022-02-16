Road improvement scheme for Ballyvolane approved

A ROAD improvement scheme for the Ballyvolane area aimed at delivering enhanced facilities for all road users with particular benefits for pedestrians, cyclists and public transport users, has this week taken a step forward as city councillors have approved the Part 8 planning.

At Monday night’s full council meeting, councillors voted through the Ballyvolane Strategic Transport Corridor Scheme — North Ring Road to Mervue.

In a report to councillors, city council’s director of infrastructure development, Gerry O’Beirne, said the Ballyvolane Strategic Transport Corridor “has been identified as an important transport corridor for the northside of Cork City”.

The corridor, from Ballyvolane to the city centre, links the existing population north of the R635 North Ring Road to the city centre via the R614 Ballyhooly Road and Summerhill North.

“There is a requirement for major upgrades to the local road network and in particular, the need for cycle, pedestrian and public transport infrastructure upgrades to cope with existing and future demand for more sustainable modes of transport.

“This new infrastructure, when completed, will form part of a sustainable transport corridor between Ballyvolane and Cork city centre,” the report continued.

The overall aim of the Ballyvolane Strategic Transport Corridor – North Ring Road to Mervue “is to deliver enhanced facilities for all road users but with particular benefits for pedestrians, cyclists and public transport users while providing, in as much as possible, for the efficient movement of vehicular traffic”.

Once completed, it is hoped the scheme will also provide for more reliable bus journey times in addition to delivering enhanced accessibility for all users to local shops, amenities and other services.

It is also an objective of the scheme to ensure that all infrastructure provided will “maximise the short term benefits in advance of BusConnects and tie in with the larger scheme”.

The overall length of the roads to be upgraded measures approximately 1.8km and consists of 1km of the Ballyhooly Road, 0.3km of the North Ring Road, 0.3km of the Ballyvolane Road, 0.1km of the Banduff Road and 0.1km of the Rathcooney Road.

The project works will include widening and realignment of the existing road corridor, services diversions, drainage works including lengthening of the existing culvert and bridge structure on the Ballyhooly Road, realignment of junctions, new footpaths, cycle tracks, bus lanes, a new road lighting scheme and new surface water drainage system, traffic calming measures, junction buildouts, new road markings, upgraded road signage and street furniture and all ancillary works necessary for completion.

Works will include the widening and realignment of the existing road corridor into adjacent agricultural land, public green areas, commercial premises and private gardens, city council has said.

The scheme went to public consultation in November and the council received 20 submissions.

The council said that all submissions on the draft proposals have been considered.

SUBMISSIONS

A few submissions queried access to properties across cycle infrastructure.

The report stated that the provision of cycle infrastructure in front of existing properties will not affect access and existing access arrangements will be retained.

It said that cycle infrastructure will be designed to relevant standards to ensure proper access is maintained.

Another submission requested the provision of a yellow box on the North Ring Road at the Boyne Crescent junction, which the council has committed to reviewing during detailed design stage.

Other submissions included concerns raised about the piecemeal development of cycle lanes generally.

The council has said all cycle infrastructure provided as part of the scheme “will be designed to be continuous where possible and to tie in with existing and proposed cycle infrastructure in the area”.