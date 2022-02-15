Attacks on gardaí 'under-reported': 466 gardaí recorded as being attacked on duty in two years

Garda and spokesperson for the GRA in Cork John Parker was speaking regarding the number of gardaí who have been physically attacked on duty nationally.
A total of 466 gardaí have been injured nationwide after being physically attacked on duty over the past two years.
There were 223 assaults in 2020 and this figure rose to 243 last year.
Three gardaí suffered serious head injuries in 2021, while others received fractures, dislocations, and open wounds.
Garda Parker said these figures do not give a full picture as not all assaults on record are fed into An Garda Síochána’s Pulse system.
“The figures are not accurate,” Garda Parker said.