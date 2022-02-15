Cork City Council 'endeavour to work' with Ballincollig AFC who are seeking deeds to 'own their home'

The ongoing dispute between Ballincollig AFC and Cork City Council surrounding the deeds for the community football club continues to develop, with the Local Authority offering their support to the volunteer organisation and the Lord Mayor securing some funding.

Established in 1974, Ballincollig AFC, is seeking to acquire the deeds to their sporting grounds in order to develop and enhance the organisation.

]petition on change.org outlining how they do not ‘own their own home.

Cork City Council Parks and Recreation communication and liaison officer Stephen Scully told The Echo: “We do appreciate the very good work that the Club do and will endeavour to work with them to overcome any issues regarding their future development plans.”

Lord Mayor Colm Kelleher said he secured €5,000 from Cork City Council Sports Grants for the club and said he would be pursuing the ongoing issue surrounding the deeds of the club’s land going forward.

"We need to rectify the deeds in place on this land, to make sure going forward, Ballincollig AFC can apply for substantive Government grants. As a Ballincollig native and as a Ballincollig Councillor and as Lord Mayor, I will be liaising with the planning department to see if we can hit this on the head and get the deeds to the club, that the club deserves.”

Explaining the issue the club management team said: “Despite being gifted land from the Minister for Defence over 20 years ago which was to be given to Ballincollig AFC through the council’s but to date over 20 years later the councils still have not fulfilled this commitment.” Chairperson of Ballincollig AFC Gerardene McNamara explained: “Following the closure of Murphys Barracks, part of the lands then owned by the Minister for Defence was earmarked for use by local sporting organisations. Specifically, the land where the Landing Field is located was allocated with two playing fields and some ancillary land to be granted to Ballincollig AFC.

Ballincollig men's junior team last week who just received new gear from their sponsor Exclusion Design, team Manager Noel Hogan and Club President Vincent Drumm are also in the photo.

However, Mrs McNamara outlined that at some point it appears that a decision was made to alter the terms of the proposed sub-sale and instead, Ballincollig AFC would receive a long term 99-year lease.

The Club chairperson said that they have been in “constant contact” with the responsible council in relation to the “original intention of the Minister for Defence.” Mrs McNamara also outlined that the club cannot apply for any significant sports capital funding because they don't even have a lease on the land.

“Every time there is an announcement of major sports funding it is a painful reminder that our hands are tied until the local authority makes good on what was originally intended by the Minister for Defence.” The chairperson said: “Ballincollig AFC accordingly survives hand to mouth, reliant on the goodwill of the community and the hard work of our volunteers and members. However, this cannot continue and it's not tenable. Unless the local authority agrees to work with us to resolve this issue once and for all, this proud club, almost 50 years in existence, which produced Liam Miller, Colin Healy, Mark McNulty and won the FAI National Youth Cup 5 years ago, will not be in a position to survive.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Eolan Ryng said "It's vital to allow the future development of Ballincollig AFC that any issues that prevent them for accessing future capital funding are resolved.

“The club has been on the road since 1974, and relies on the voluntary work of a very committed group of people. It's important that they get an even break and are able to grow and develop like any other sports organisation. "