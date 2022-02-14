Protest over lack of northside resources

The subject of resources available to the northside of Cork City has become a bone of contention ahead of a protest planned for today.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, plans to lead a protest outside City Hall against what he says is the consistent neglect of the area.

He told The Echo he believes the northside is being discriminated against. He said that when it comes to major allocations of funding, such as for Sustainable Transport and Active Travel, he believes the southside of the city benefits more than his own area.

“What I’m trying to highlight is the ongoing neglect of the northside, because we never get a fair deal,” Mr Gould said.

“To be honest, this is a scandal the way the northside is being treated.” Mr Gould claimed that while the southside has the Marina park, Tramore Valley Park, Ballincollig Regional Park, and Bishopstown Park, the northside has little in the way of parks.

But Fianna Fáil councillor Tony Fitzgerald has criticised Mr Gould for constant negativity, which he described as “very disheartening”.

“Deputy Gould needs to be honest about all the massive investment that has come our way on the northside, such as the biggest primary care unit in St Mary’s campus, and the multi-million development in Knocknaheeny in the northwest quarter,” Mr Fitzgerald said.

“There’s substantial funding being distributed through the Social Economic Environment Project, where huge investment is put into sport, education, and community groups.”

A spokesperson for Cork City Council said the council’s draft City Development Plan 2022-2028 has an objective to regenerate the Blackpool/Kilbarry area.

“Furthermore, it also sets out locations for two regional parks on the northside of the city and earmarks a significant proportion of lands on the northside for employment and housing while also sets out an objective to strengthen neighbourhoods across the city in terms of community services.”

The spokesperson also said work is progressing on the Northern Distributor Road project and that the northside of the city will also benefit significantly from the BusConnects programme.