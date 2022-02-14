Mon, 14 Feb, 2022 - 08:50

Protest over lack of northside resources

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, plans to lead a protest outside City Hall against what he says is the consistent neglect of the area.
Protest over lack of northside resources

Northside rooftops around Blarney Road and Cathedral Road, Gurranabraher, Cork viewed from the ramparts at Elizabeth Fort, Barrack Street Cork. Pic: Larry Cummins.

Donal O’Keeffe

The subject of resources available to the northside of Cork City has become a bone of contention ahead of a protest planned for today. 

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, plans to lead a protest outside City Hall against what he says is the consistent neglect of the area.

He told The Echo he believes the northside is being discriminated against. He said that when it comes to major allocations of funding, such as for Sustainable Transport and Active Travel, he believes the southside of the city benefits more than his own area.

“What I’m trying to highlight is the ongoing neglect of the northside, because we never get a fair deal,” Mr Gould said.

“To be honest, this is a scandal the way the northside is being treated.” Mr Gould claimed that while the southside has the Marina park, Tramore Valley Park, Ballincollig Regional Park, and Bishopstown Park, the northside has little in the way of parks.

But Fianna Fáil councillor Tony Fitzgerald has criticised Mr Gould for constant negativity, which he described as “very disheartening”. 

“Deputy Gould needs to be honest about all the massive investment that has come our way on the northside, such as the biggest primary care unit in St Mary’s campus, and the multi-million development in Knocknaheeny in the northwest quarter,” Mr Fitzgerald said.

“There’s substantial funding being distributed through the Social Economic Environment Project, where huge investment is put into sport, education, and community groups.”

A spokesperson for Cork City Council said the council’s draft City Development Plan 2022-2028 has an objective to regenerate the Blackpool/Kilbarry area.

“Furthermore, it also sets out locations for two regional parks on the northside of the city and earmarks a significant proportion of lands on the northside for employment and housing while also sets out an objective to strengthen neighbourhoods across the city in terms of community services.”

The spokesperson also said work is progressing on the Northern Distributor Road project and that the northside of the city will also benefit significantly from the BusConnects programme.

Read More

Cork City Council to be asked to ‘keep original cycle lane plan’ for busy neighbourhood

More in this section

Fota Wildlife Park welcomes a new arrival Fota Wildlife Park welcomes a new arrival
Fears for safety of Cork students after reports of drink spiking Fears for safety of Cork students after reports of drink spiking
New Year's party at home 4k UCC creates role to help relations after local residents complain of noisy parties
northsidecork politicscork city council
<p>Paramedics said that Mr and Ms O'Halloran were not physically injured during the incident but were suffering from shock.</p>

Gardaí seeking witnesses after elderly brother and sister threatened at knifepoint in Cork city and sum of cash taken

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more