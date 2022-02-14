Fears for safety of Cork students after reports of drink spiking

“The five incidents were spread over the last week,” Maeve Richardson, Communications and Engagement Officer for UCC Students Union, told.
“They were all women in this case, but we have had men presenting in the past.
“They were out in the past week in Cork city centre.” Ms Richardson said some of the students were left shaken after the incidents.
“It is absolutely heartbreaking,” she said. “They come to us and we try and advise them to receive medical treatment, go to counselling and try to approach the gardaí.
“Some of them see these processes as futile and sadly feel they will get nothing out of them.
“Thankfully most of them had vigilant friends. They were able to go to nightclubs and given water. Some of them were not okay for two or three days. They were very shaken and quite sick,” she said.
“There have been no long-term effects. However, mentally they feel unsafe going outside now. All of these young women told us they do their best on nights out, they cover their drinks, they stay in groups and yet these things still happen to them.”