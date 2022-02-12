Patients waiting months for treatment ‘deserve better than this postcode lottery’

A total of 70,862 individuals are on waiting lists in hospitals in that constituency alone and more than 8,000 of those are children.
The latest National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF) figures show Cork South-Central has the highest number of outpatients awaiting treatment in the country.
The figures include those waiting to be seen at Cork University Hospital, Cork University Maternity Hospital, the South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital, and the Mercy University Hospital (MUH).
IHCA president Professor Alan Irvine said the analysis paints “a very stark picture for many people who now face longer waits just because of their address”.
“A patient’s access to care should not depend on where they live,” he said.
Prof Irvine added: “The Government needs to address this ‘postcode lottery’ and realise that any waiting list plan which does not simultaneously address the consultant recruitment and retention crisis is destined to fail. All our patients deserve better.”