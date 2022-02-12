Schools unite to clean up scenic Lee Fields

STUDENTS from two Cork secondary schools recently took part in a clean-up at the Lee Fields along with students from Waterford, staff from An Taisce’s Green-Schools team, and Irish Water.

More than 25 volunteers from St Francis’ Capuchin College, Rochestown, and Christian Brothers College, along with their counterparts from Blackwater Community School in Lismore, participated in the clean-up.

They removed seven bags of rubbish from the busy walking route outside the city centre.

The students categorised the type of litter they collected, before safely disposing of it in bags for collection by Cork City Council.

Ruth Gaj-McKeever, senior co-ordinator with the Green-Schools Water Theme, said they were delighted to have so many volunteers at their recent beach and river clean-ups.

“Not only are they helping to improve our natural environment by removing unwanted litter, but the clean-up events are also a great opportunity for the students to learn more about our water ecosystems and how we can all play our part in protecting these precious resources.”

Irish Water wastewater lead for Cork City, John FitzGerald, said: “Safeguarding Ireland’s water and wastewater system is a top priority for Irish Water, but it is not something we can do alone. Everyone can play their part in protecting our seas and inland waterways.

“Even a small change can make a big difference, like putting those wet wipes and cotton buds in the bin rather than flushing them down the toilet so that they don’t end up on our beaches and waterways. I would like to congratulate all the Green-Schools ambassadors and volunteers for their outstanding work in helping clean up our beaches and raising awareness about the value of our water.”

Among the items removed from Lee Fields were large volumes of plastic such as bottles, sweet wrappers, discarded face masks, and other sanitary items.

This recent clean-up at the Lee Fields was one of six beach or rivers clean-ups taking place nationwide throughout February as part of the Green-Schools Water Ambassador Programme.