East Cork restaurant secures Bib Gourmand status in prestigious Michelin guide

An East Cork restaurant which reopened under a new name two years ago has been announced as one of 16 new Bib Gourmand restaurants in this year’s Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland.

Family-owned Cush in Ballycotton enters the renowned guide with a Bib Gourmand for “its hearty dishes featuring local Cork produce”.

“The smart, modern restaurant sits in a pretty coastal town; there's also a traditional pub and stylish, comfy bedrooms, with views out over the rooftops to the fishing boats in the harbour,” the Michelin team states.

Bib Gourmands are awarded to restaurants offering particularly good quality, good value cooking.

In total, 122 restaurants have been awarded a Bib Gourmand in the 2022 selection.

The 16 new Bib Gourmand restaurants in the Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland have been revealed ahead of the presentation of the Michelin Guide 2022 on February 15 and 16.

Chef Dan Guerin, pictured outside the Cush Restaurant in Ballycotton which was awarded a prestigeous Bib Gourmand Award recently. Picture: Howard Crowdy

The other restaurants in the Republic to be accorded Bib Gourmand status for the first time are Galway-based artisan bakery, restaurant and wine bar, Éan, and proudly run bistro Everett’s in Waterford.

“We are excited to reveal these 16 new Bib Gourmand awards ahead of the full presentation of our 2022 selection,” Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides, said.

“Bib Gourmands are an important part of our selection and are particularly popular with our readers and users, who are always on the lookout for wonderful food at great prices.

“All these restaurants are to be congratulated for what they have achieved in these very challenging times,” she continued.

In a post on social media, Cush said they are “very excited” to have been awarded a Bib Gourmand and paid tribute to their “amazing team”.

Chef Dan Guerin, third left, pictured with staff of the Cush Restaurant in Ballycotton who were awarded a Bib Gourmand Award for the first time recently. Picture: Howard Crowdy

“Not a bad way to start the weekend,” they added.

Formerly Pier 26, the establishment reopened under the new name Cush having undergone a total refurbishment in 2020.

As part of this refurbishment, Cush Maritime Bar and Cush Guesthouse were also redecorated.

The head chef at Cush is Dan Guerin and the establishment is managed by Doireann Flynn.