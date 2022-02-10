Thu, 10 Feb, 2022 - 16:02

Popular pub running special 'Pal-entine's' offer over the romantic weekend

Raise a glass to your gal pal or brother from another mother and give thanks to the friendship that keeps you smiling in the midst of a pandemic.
While couples will be basking in the warm glow of their mutual affection, raise a glass to your gal pal or brother from another mother and give thanks to the friendship that keeps you smiling in the midst of a pandemic.

Roisin Burke

Valentine’s weekend is upon us and while the couples of Cork will wine and dine, an iconic Cork pub is celebrating the bromance and gal-pal love stories that also exist.

Tom Barry’s on Barrack Street is running a ‘Pal-entine’s Day’ offer on Sunday 13 February and Monday 14 February.

A couple of old friends can avail of their special offer which consists of two gin and tonics and a pizza for €20.

Pizza generic
Pizza generic

And the special treatment doesn’t stop there!

For dynamic duos who are really looking to treat themselves, the popular pizza pub is also running an offer for a 'fine dining' experience with two gin and tonics along with a meat and cheese combo board available for €25.

So while couples will be basking in the warm glow of their mutual affection, raise a glass to your gal pal or brother from another mother and give thanks to the friendship that keeps you smiling in the midst of a pandemic.

