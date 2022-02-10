Popular pub running special 'Pal-entine's' offer over the romantic weekend

Valentine’s weekend is upon us and while the couples of Cork will wine and dine, an iconic Cork pub is celebrating the bromance and gal-pal love stories that also exist.

Tom Barry’s on Barrack Street is running a ‘Pal-entine’s Day’ offer on Sunday 13 February and Monday 14 February.

A couple of old friends can avail of their special offer which consists of two gin and tonics and a pizza for €20.

And the special treatment doesn’t stop there!

For dynamic duos who are really looking to treat themselves, the popular pizza pub is also running an offer for a 'fine dining' experience with two gin and tonics along with a meat and cheese combo board available for €25.

So while couples will be basking in the warm glow of their mutual affection, raise a glass to your gal pal or brother from another mother and give thanks to the friendship that keeps you smiling in the midst of a pandemic.