Legendary Cork bar reopens after two-year hiatus

An infamous establishment with a notoriously stern ruling on mobile phones, The Hibernian Bar, otherwise known as The Hi B, is reopening on Thursday.

Posting a video on social media the old-school bar announced some very modern changes with newly installed credit card machines, however, the age-old ban on texting, tapping, snapping and taking calls or pics is still being emphatically enforced.

The teeny tiny bar on Oliver Plunkett Street is now offering wine and prosecco by the bottle, something that would have been the subject of scorn and scoffs of notions in a previous era, as well as ‘good coffee.’

Esther Cotter serving behind the bar at the HI-B. during the Gramophone Circle meeting. Pic Pat Good.

The pub posted an enthusiastic video of the shiny bar, awaiting its punters with the caption:

“Having been closed for 705 days we are thrilled to announce that we will be opening on Thursday 10th February at 4pm.

“A couple of new editions this time around, Credit Card Facilities, Wine and Prosecco by the bottle and good coffee. Still no mobile phones (except to pay), good conversation and great music!!”