All smiles: Izz Café delighted with RTÉ presenter popping by

Cork’s favourite Kerryman RTÉ presenter Dáithí Ó Sé was all smiles on Tuesday as he posed alongside popular Café owner Izzeddeen Akarajeh, who runs Izz Café on George's Quay with his wife, Eman.

Dáithí currently hosts RTÉ One's 'Today', alongside Maura Derrane. He is also the current host of the Rose of Tralee and hosts a chat show on TG4 every Thursday night, Seal Le Dáithí. Mr Ó Sé was back in Cork presenting the show after recovering from Covid-19 at the end of January and start of February.

Dáithí took to Instagram on January 31 to say he tested positive for Covid-19 and RTÉ confirmed the presenter would not be working on the Today show from January 31 to February 4.

Back in good health, Dáithí popped in Palestinian Café Izz Cafe for a piece of Saffron cake and a caffeine hit to help him handle the hot seat at the Cork RTÉ studios where 'Today' is filmed and produced.

Izz snapped a quick pic of the presenter with the caption: “Fáilte ar ais @daithiose ❤️ we hope a good coffee and a saffron cake is just what the doctor ordered.”