Cork actress staring in scenic comedy set in the West  

A Cork actress is starring in an independent film showcasing some of the stunning scenery in the West of Ireland.

Jean Law, who plays the role of “Poppy” (a whimsical Pagan leader), said, “Groundbreaking is not like anything else I know. It was made with such passion, love and respect. I was drawn in from the beginning and felt that this would be like a community, a team of people all driven by one goal to make something compelling, innovative and fun.” Groundbreaking is a full-length dramedy series that follows a team of astoundingly unsuccessful archaeologists on the brink of unemployment, who unwittingly discover an ancient Celtic secret that sparks a series of inexplicable – if not supernatural – events.

Filmed in County Galway, the story pays homage to ancient Irish mythology and beautifully showcases Connemara’s unique landscape. A mixture of comedy, adventure, and mystery - Groundbreaking hopes to reach a wide audience thirsty for original content.

The ensemble cast is made up of notable actors hailing from nine different countries, including Chinese-Irish actor and comedy sketch creator Steve He, whose meteoric rise to YouTube stardom has garnered him more than 8 million followers and nearly 1 billion views across his social media channels (He recently made headlines for his ultra-viral and widely-circulated “Emotional Damage” video), as well as other Irish leads like long-time Fair City favourite Nigel Mercier, Jean Van Sinderen-Law (The South Westerlies), and Bar Reddin.

Chinese-Irish actor and comedy sketch creator Steve He. (photo by Jordan Palmer)

“It was a bit ironic for me to leave Ireland to become an actor in America, then [my] first series-regular role sent me back to film two hours away from my old house.” said Limerick native, Steven He who plays cheeky gearhead “Finn” in the series, “I loved every second on the set of Groundbreaking. It was an experience I will always treasure.”

Award-winning Irish-American filmmaker Patrick William Smith (Creator, Producer, Writer, Director) said: “Groundbreaking is ultimately a story about friendship, discovery, and the rekindling of wonder in the lives of the wonder-less - something it seems we could all use a bit more of these days. And after spending two years in isolation - waiting for the film industry to kick back into gear - the sheer act of living and working with all these incredible people quickly became one of the most cathartic, engrossing, and (mis)adventurous experiences of my life.”

Kiyo Films just released a first-look, extended trailer for the new, innovative mockumentary series filmed last summer in the stunning Connemara region of County Galway, Watch the trailer here.

Currently in post-production, Groundbreaking will be seeking wide distribution later this year. The production is currently running a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds for post-production. Fans looking for a way to get more involved (and even get their name in the credits) can visit their website.

