Cork nurse wins prestigious prize 

Anne Buckley, a neonatal nurse in Cork University Maternity Hospital, was nominated for the Pure Foundation Fund by the parents of a baby she cared for in 2020.

Martha Brennan

A CORK nurse has been awarded a prestigious prize for patient care.

Anne Buckley was presented with an award from the WaterWipes Pure Foundation Fund for her “beyond incredible” work as a neonatal nurse this week.

Ms Buckley was nominated for caring for a newborn baby named Nell, who weighed just 660g at birth.

The baby girl was born in Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH) in June 2020 at 24 weeks and spent four months in the hospital's neonatal ward.

The baby's parents put Ms Buckley forward for the award based not only on her work ethic but also on her kindness and compassion, which they said often got them through incredibly tough days.

“It’s a huge honour for me and my colleagues as we work as a team,” Ms Buckley said of her win.

“I am deeply honoured Ela would go to the trouble of nominating me when she is so busy with her new baby Nell and chuffed to have made a good impression in what was a difficult time for them as a family.” 

As part of the award, WaterWipes will donate €2,500 to CUMH, which Ms Buckley said will benefit the babies on the wards and their families.

The Pure Foundation Fund was launched in 2020 to celebrate the achievements of neonatal nurses and midwives in Ireland.

Ms Buckley was one of three nurses to be honoured this year nationwide.

“We were delighted to launch the second Pure Foundation Fund in 2021, to celebrate the dedication of our healthcare heroes who have provided beyond incredible care for expectant or new parents and their babies.

"We were thrilled to see such fantastic and remarkable entries,” said Ailbhe O’Briain of WaterWipes.

“Stories of those nominated included devoted nurses, midwives and public health nurses, including Anne Buckley, who supported parents throughout the pandemic, helping with difficult births, homebirths, and upping the ante to take care of unwell babies and struggling parents during a particularly difficult year for the world.”

