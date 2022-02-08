Spend your Valentine's weekend nabbing a retro bargain at this Cork Vintage Market 

Valentine's weekend means different things to different people, but at the Marina Market, it means bargain hunting for new attire at their inaugural Vintage Fair.

The Marina Market Vintage Fair is taking place on Saturday, February 12 and Sunday, February 13, running from 10am to 6pm.

The event has a wide range of vendors selling a variety of retro and old school items.

Big names like Village Hall and Kit Launch will be there, selling all kinds of everything along with Soul Vintage Cork, Fan Club Vintage, and Virtues Vintage, Omra Jewels and Art and Acrynm Studios, among others.

One of the organisers Mark Scanlan said it was a great opportunity to nab some new-old shoes, clothes, jewellery or art.

“Its open to all and there is something for everyone, whether you are a couple out shopping together for Valentine's, an avid bargain hunter, a family or a bunch of friends out for a browse, there is a diverse array of items for sale to suit all.”

The Marina Market hopes to run the event a couple of times a year and Mark said they are always on the lookout for quality products and vintage sellers, so anyone interested in getting involved at the next event can reach out to Mark at hello@marinamarket.ie.

Mark said there will also be DJs keeping the crowds entertained all weekend. County Vinyl and Fleece DJs will be blasting disco, soul, 90s and 80s music to keep the head bopping and feet tapping all day long.

Entry is free.