International brewery chain to open Cork location

A POPULAR international brewery and bar chain is set to open its first Cork location.

Set up in Scotland in 2007, BrewDog is the world's first carbon-negative brewery and has locations across the UK, US, mainland Europe, and China.

Its first Irish location was opened at Grand Canal Dock in Dublin City with two bars, two outdoor areas, a microbrewery, and a beer school.

Now, the company has announced a second Irish location to be opened in Cork.

BrewDog is one of the largest craft beer producers in Europe. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

"We can't wait to be opening up a brand new BrewDog bar in Cork - bringing our great selection of food, craft beer from the UK and beyond, and a beautiful selection of spirits and wine," BrewDog's website reads.

"We're bringing you a brand new bar kitted out with taps pouring the very best craft beer from BrewDog and friends."

If the menu is going to be similar to the Dublin location, it will feature food such as burgers, wings, and plant-based options.

The location of the new establishment has not yet been revealed but work is set to begin on the new bar soon.