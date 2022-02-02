New pub set for city centre set to be open on time for Cork Jazz

Cork’s Heritage Pubs' are set for expansion with another 'traditional old school pub' under the patronage of Benny McCabe opening this year.

Midnight Scove Ltd have been granted planning permission from Cork City Council to redevelop the old tourist office on Oliver Plunkett Street along with a piece of Casey’s furniture, the long-established Cork, third-generation, family business.

Cork’s newest Heritage Pub ‘The Rose Tattoo’ will be located on 66 and 67 Oliver Plunkett Street.

A number of conditions were attached to the permission, including that the unit shall not operate as a hot food takeaway.

Another condition states: “There shall be no external amplified noise; and/or amplified equipment; and/or music; and/or speakers at this site.” Speaking to The Echo, Cork publican Benny McCabe, who owns and manages the Heritage Pubs including Crane Lane, Mutton Lane, The Oval, Bodega and The Vicarstown Bar, among others, said the latest project had been in the pipeline for some time.

“The Rose Tattoo is long overdue,” Mr McCabe said.

“It was originally earmarked for Grafton Street where Conway’s Yard is, but that didn’t work out.”

Mr McCabe said he was delighted to be opening on Oliver Plunkett Street and said working with Casey’s Furniture who are the landlords of the new premises, it was “quality all the way.”

The new Heritage Pub is expected to be up and running by October to be ready to help people enjoy the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival Weekend.

“We are very excited about this project, it has been in the pipeline for a long time and we are looking forward to getting up and running.”