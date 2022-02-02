Wed, 02 Feb, 2022 - 15:34

'He is living the dream': Cork soccer star given huge send off from school after signing for AC Milan

The 16-year-old has joined European giants AC Milan on a loan move with the option to buy next summer.
Cathal Heffernan pictured with PE teacher Kevin Ronayne and Sean Fahy who both coached Cathal in soccer at Douglas Community School.

John Bohane

CORK teenage soccer star Cathal Heffernan was presented with a school soccer jersey and was given a guard of honour by his fellow students on his last day in Douglas Community School this week.

The 16-year-old has joined European giants AC Milan on a loan move with the option to buy next summer. The Cork City FC Academy graduate flew out to Milan on Wednesday morning.

Pat Barry who is the principal of the Cork city secondary school said all involved with the school are ‘immensely proud’ of him. 

“We are proud to have played a small part in his sporting success. We are immensely proud and delighted for him. We are not surprised because all the way through he has been a fantastic young man, both on and off the pitch. He is obviously very skillful at soccer, but off the pitch, he is extremely respectful. He is a leader and a great role model,” he said.

The school principal said the Cork soccer star is an amazing ambassador for the school. 

Cathal Heffernan pictured with Stephen Ireland after he signed for European giants, AC Milan.
“He has put in a lot of hard work over the years to fulfil his dreams. He has a good network of people around him. He is an amazing ambassador. His success will hopefully inspire the next generation to dream about emulating his soccer exploits.” 

PE teacher Kevin Ronayne said Cathal who was a fifth-year student in Douglas Community School is living the dream. 

“It is a great opportunity. We made a presentation to him on his last day in school. Cathal said he wanted to come in and say goodbye to his teammates, classmates and teachers.

Cathal Heffernan pictured with PE teacher Kevin Ronayne and Douglas Community School principal Pat Barry. They are holding the Munster and All-Ireland schools senior cups they won in 2020.
“We got all the pupils out and the soccer players gave him a guard of honour. We presented him with a jersey that we won the Munster and All-Ireland in as he played in both those games. He is a gentleman and everyone is so happy for him.

“We try to create a culture from the top down in the school. Cathal epitomises everything that we are trying to promote. We are so proud of him. He is living the dream,” he added.

Cathal Heffernan joins AC Milan on loan with a view to a permanent deal

