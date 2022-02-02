'He is living the dream': Cork soccer star given huge send off from school after signing for AC Milan

CORK teenage soccer star Cathal Heffernan was presented with a school soccer jersey and was given a guard of honour by his fellow students on his last day in Douglas Community School this week.
The 16-year-old has joined European giants AC Milan on a loan move with the option to buy next summer. The Cork City FC Academy graduate flew out to Milan on Wednesday morning.
Pat Barry who is the principal of the Cork city secondary school said all involved with the school are ‘immensely proud’ of him.
The school principal said the Cork soccer star is an amazing ambassador for the school.
“He has put in a lot of hard work over the years to fulfil his dreams. He has a good network of people around him. He is an amazing ambassador. His success will hopefully inspire the next generation to dream about emulating his soccer exploits.”
PE teacher Kevin Ronayne said Cathal who was a fifth-year student in Douglas Community School is living the dream.
“It is a great opportunity. We made a presentation to him on his last day in school. Cathal said he wanted to come in and say goodbye to his teammates, classmates and teachers.
“We try to create a culture from the top down in the school. Cathal epitomises everything that we are trying to promote. We are so proud of him. He is living the dream,” he added.